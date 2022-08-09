An A-10 Thunderbolt II, from the Idaho National Guard’s 124th Fighter Wing, Boise, Idaho, fly’s away from a gunnery target during the Hawgsmoke 2022 gunnery competition at the Saylor Creek Bombing Range, south of Mountain Home, Idaho, Sept. 8, 2022. The pilot had just completed a strafing run with the GAU-8 Avenger cannon. . (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)
This work, Hawgsmoke 2022 Range Day [Image 16 of 16], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
