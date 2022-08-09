Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawgsmoke 2022 Range Day [Image 11 of 16]

    Hawgsmoke 2022 Range Day

    BRUNEAU, ID, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    An A-10 Thunderbolt II, from the Idaho National Guard’s 124th Fighter Wing, Boise, Idaho, fly’s away from a gunnery target during the Hawgsmoke 2022 gunnery competition at the Saylor Creek Bombing Range, south of Mountain Home, Idaho, Sept. 8, 2022. The pilot had just completed a strafing run with the GAU-8 Avenger cannon. . (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 12:59
    Photo ID: 7406786
    VIRIN: 220908-Z-IM874-1223
    Resolution: 1961x1103
    Size: 760.49 KB
    Location: BRUNEAU, ID, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawgsmoke 2022 Range Day [Image 16 of 16], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    250
    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard
    Hawgsmoke 2022

