Hawgsmoke 2022 Range Day

An A-10 Thunderbolt II, from the Indiana National Guard’s 122nd Fighter Wing, Fort Wayne, Indiana, fly’s away from a gunnery target during the Hawgsmoke 2022 gunnery competition at the Saylor Creek Bombing Range, south of Mountain Home, Idaho, Sept. 8, 2022. The pilot had just completed a strafing run with the GAU-8 Avenger cannon. . (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

