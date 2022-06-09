Rendered image of Small Linear Actuator Test Stand (SLATS) prototype designed and built for Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division. (Image Courtesy of Exlar/Curtiss Wright)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 11:09
|Photo ID:
|7406641
|VIRIN:
|220906-N-SL244-001
|Resolution:
|2085x1521
|Size:
|744.73 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSWCPD Awards its First Contract through the Other Transaction Authority Streamlined Contracting Vehicle, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NSWCPD Awards its First Contract through the Other Transaction Authority Streamlined Contracting Vehicle
United States Navy
