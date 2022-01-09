Capt. Matthew Williams Receives Shoulder Boards

Capt. Matthew Williams receives has his shoulder boards by his daughters, Ava, left, and Danielle, right, during a promotion ceremony at Naval Support Activity Naples Sept. 1, 2022. NAVFAC EURAFCENT manages facility project planning and design, including all related acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance, and contingency support required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent in Europe, Central Asia and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Taylor/Released)

Date Taken: 09.01.2022
Location: NAPLES, IT