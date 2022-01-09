Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Matthew Williams Receives Shoulder Boards [Image 3 of 3]

    Capt. Matthew Williams Receives Shoulder Boards

    NAPLES, ITALY

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Andrew Taylor 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    Capt. Matthew Williams receives has his shoulder boards by his daughters, Ava, left, and Danielle, right, during a promotion ceremony at Naval Support Activity Naples Sept. 1, 2022. NAVFAC EURAFCENT manages facility project planning and design, including all related acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance, and contingency support required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent in Europe, Central Asia and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Taylor/Released)

