NAVFAC EURAFCENT Promotes XO Matthew Williams To Captain

Capt. Ryan Carrey, operations officer, left, for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Asia (EURAFCENT) gives the oath of office and promotes Cmdr. Matthew Williams, executive officer, right, to the rank of captain in the presence of family and NAVFAC EURAFCENT fellows at Naval Support Activity Naples Sept. 1, 2022. NAVFAC EURAFCENT manages facility project planning and design, including all related acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance, and contingency support required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent in Europe, Central Asia and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Taylor/Released)

