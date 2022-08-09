Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Smoky Mountain Air Show [Image 1 of 4]

    Smoky Mountain Air Show

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    KNOXVILLE, Tennessee -U.S. Navy Blue Angels arrived at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, and a practice flight demonstration in preparation of the Smoky Mountain Air Show. The Blue Angels are part of an exciting lineup of aerial acts during the air show Sept 10th and 11th. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jonathan Young)

    Knoxville
    Air Show
    Blue Angels

