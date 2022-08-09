KNOXVILLE, Tennessee -U.S. Navy Blue Angels arrived at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, and a practice flight demonstration in preparation of the Smoky Mountain Air Show. The Blue Angels are part of an exciting lineup of aerial acts during the air show Sept 10th and 11th. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jonathan Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.09.2022 06:18 Photo ID: 7406266 VIRIN: 220908-Z-DS155-057 Resolution: 1600x1065 Size: 858.24 KB Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Smoky Mountain Air Show [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.