52nd FW first in AF to upgrade F-16s with AESA radar systems

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kylie Robey (center), 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron F-16 avionics apprentice, works alongside Lockheed-Martin contractors to install a new active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar system onto a 480th Fighter Squadron F-16C Fighting Falcon at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 20, 2022. The AESA upgrade provides F-16s a massive leap in combat capabilities, making pilots even more effective than ever before while improving air defenses and overall aircraft survivability when faced with enemy forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

Date Taken: 05.20.2022 Date Posted: 09.09.2022 Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, DE