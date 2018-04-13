52nd FW first in active-duty AF to upgrade F-16s with AESA radar systems

A U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon from the 480th Fighter Squadron flies over Germany April 13, 2022, after completing installation of a new active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar system. The 480th FS is now the first active-duty Air Force F-16CM fighter squadron to complete active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar system upgrades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chanceler Nardone) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out aircraft identification numbers.)

