Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9/11 Ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

    9/11 Ceremony

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    220909-N-EJ241-1068

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Sept. 9, 2022) – Sailors, Airmen, and British service members assigned to Diego Garcia and several tenant and partner commands, commemorate the 21 years since the 9/11 terrorists attacks. The ceremony served as an opportunity to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 05:41
    Photo ID: 7406249
    VIRIN: 220909-N-EJ241-1068
    Resolution: 5358x2673
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    9/11 Ceremony
    9/11 Ceremony
    9/11 Ceremony
    9/11 Ceremony
    9/11 Ceremony
    9/11 Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9/11
    Remembrance
    NSF Diego Garcia
    BIOT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT