9/11 Ceremony

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Sept. 9, 2022) – Sailors, Airmen, and British service members assigned to Diego Garcia and several tenant and partner commands, commemorate the 21 years since the 9/11 terrorists attacks. The ceremony served as an opportunity to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

