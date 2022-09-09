Gema Bhakti 2022-opening ceremony

The Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI, Indonesian Armed Forces) training audience for Gema Bhakti 2022, September 09, 2022, Jakarta Indonesia. Gema Bhakti 22 is a USINDOPACOM Joint Exercise Program event, utilizing US Joint forces partnering with TNI Armed Forces working together to increase interoperability and enhance regional stability and security through bilateral and multilateral partnerships. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

