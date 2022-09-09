Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gema Bhakti 2022-opening ceremony [Image 1 of 7]

    Gema Bhakti 2022-opening ceremony

    JAKARTA, JAKARTA, INDONESIA

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    Members of the Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI, Indonesian Armed Forces) pick up their name tags on the first day for Gema Bhakti 2022, September 09, 2022, Jakarta Indonesia. Gema Bhakti 22 is a USINDOPACOM Joint Exercise Program event, utilizing US Joint forces partnering with TNI Armed Forces working together to increase interoperability and enhance regional stability and security through bilateral and multilateral partnerships. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Hawaii National Guard
    USARPAC
    Gema Bhakti
    indopacom
    KOGABWILHAN

