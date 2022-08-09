Advancement Exam on Anchorage

PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 8, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Emanuel Zamoracastro reviews his servicemember information before taking the Navy-wide advancement exam aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), Sept. 8. The Navy-wide advancement exam is part of each Sailor’s final multiple score algorithm for promotion and ranks qualified candidates for advancement consideration. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is underway conducting integrated training operations with the 13th MEU in the U.S. 3rd Fleet to prepare for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tom Tonthat)

