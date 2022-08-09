Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Advancement Exam on Anchorage [Image 2 of 2]

    Advancement Exam on Anchorage

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tom Tonthat 

    USS Anchorage (LPD 23)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 8, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Emanuel Zamoracastro reviews his servicemember information before taking the Navy-wide advancement exam aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), Sept. 8. The Navy-wide advancement exam is part of each Sailor’s final multiple score algorithm for promotion and ranks qualified candidates for advancement consideration. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is underway conducting integrated training operations with the 13th MEU in the U.S. 3rd Fleet to prepare for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tom Tonthat)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 23:41
    Photo ID: 7406068
    VIRIN: 220908-N-HX806-1011
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Advancement Exam on Anchorage [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Tom Tonthat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Anchorage Zone Inspection
    Advancement Exam on Anchorage

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Advancement Exam
    Anchorage
    Navy
    Sailor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT