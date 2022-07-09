Anchorage Zone Inspection

PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 7, 2022) – Lt. Cmdr. Conor Buttler-Rickets, Airboss of amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), left, reviews the condition of a ship passageway with Gunner’s Mate Seaman Oscar Garza during a zone inspection, Sept. 7. Ships hold routine zone inspections to ensure readiness and functionality. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is underway conducting integrated training operations with the 13th MEU in the U.S. 3rd Fleet to prepare for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tom Tonthat)

