A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots compete in Hawgsmoke 2022 at Saylor Creek in Idaho, Sept 8, 2022. Hawgsmoke is a biennial USAF bombing, missile, and tactical gunnery competition for A-10 Thunderbolt II units which provides unique training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

