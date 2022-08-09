Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pilots compete in Hawgsmoke 2022 [Image 3 of 9]

    Pilots compete in Hawgsmoke 2022

    ID, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots compete in Hawgsmoke 2022 at Saylor Creek in Idaho, Sept 8, 2022. Hawgsmoke is a biennial USAF bombing, missile, and tactical gunnery competition for A-10 Thunderbolt II units which provides unique training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

    a10 thunderbolt II
    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard
    hawgsmoke 2022

