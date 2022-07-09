First quarter awardees from the 507th Air Refueling Wing Sep. 7, 2022, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Jasmine Czajka)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 16:06
|Photo ID:
|7405626
|VIRIN:
|220907-F-JC105-1001
|Resolution:
|3300x2550
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 507th ARW quarterly award winners [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jasmine Czajka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT