Promotions from the 507th Air Refueling Wing enlisted ranks Aug. 31, 2022, at Tinker Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Jasmine Czajka)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 15:55
|Photo ID:
|7405616
|VIRIN:
|220831-F-JC105-1001
|Resolution:
|3300x2550
|Size:
|12.48 MB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 507th ARW September enlisted promotions, by SSgt Jasmine Czajka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT