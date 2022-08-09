Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    16th Airborne Command and Control Squadron flies final local sortie at Robins Air Force Base [Image 9 of 10]

    16th Airborne Command and Control Squadron flies final local sortie at Robins Air Force Base

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 116th Airborne Command and Control Squadron (ACCS), 461st Air Control Wing, join for a group photo after returning from a mission at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 8, 2022. The 16th ACCS flew its final local sortie today after 27 years of operational history. The 16th ACCS will be officially inactivated in February 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 15:53
    Photo ID: 7405596
    VIRIN: 220908-Z-XI378-3007
    Resolution: 4744x3558
    Size: 9.18 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th Airborne Command and Control Squadron flies final local sortie at Robins Air Force Base [Image 10 of 10], by SMSgt Roger Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    16th Airborne Command and Control Squadron flies final local sortie at Robins Air Force Base
    16th Airborne Command and Control Squadron flies final local sortie at Robins Air Force Base
    16th Airborne Command and Control Squadron flies final local sortie at Robins Air Force Base
    16th Airborne Command and Control Squadron flies final local sortie at Robins Air Force Base
    16th Airborne Command and Control Squadron flies final local sortie at Robins Air Force Base
    16th Airborne Command and Control Squadron flies final local sortie at Robins Air Force Base
    16th Airborne Command and Control Squadron flies final local sortie at Robins Air Force Base
    16th Airborne Command and Control Squadron flies final local sortie at Robins Air Force Base
    16th Airborne Command and Control Squadron flies final local sortie at Robins Air Force Base
    16th Airborne Command and Control Squadron flies final local sortie at Robins Air Force Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Air Power
    E-8C Joint STARS
    Team JSTARS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT