16th Airborne Command and Control Squadron flies final local sortie at Robins Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force E-8C Joint STARS aircrew members from the 116th Airborne Command and Control Squadron (ACCS), 461st Air Control Wing, deplane after returning from a mission at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 8, 2022. The 16th ACCS flew its final local sortie today after 27 years of operational history. The 16th ACCS will be officially inactivated in February 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)

