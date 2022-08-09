An E-8C Joint STARS operated by an aircrew from the 116th Airborne Command and Control Squadron (ACCS), 461st Air Control Wing, flies overhead after returning from a mission at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 8, 2022. The 16th ACCS flew its final local sortie today after 27 years of operational history. The 16th ACCS will be officially inactivated in February 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.08.2022 15:53 Photo ID: 7405590 VIRIN: 220908-Z-XI378-3001 Resolution: 4518x3389 Size: 6.37 MB Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 16th Airborne Command and Control Squadron flies final local sortie at Robins Air Force Base [Image 10 of 10], by SMSgt Roger Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.