Royal Danish Navy Training Ship Denmark Arrives in Baltimore for Maryland Fleetweek 2022

BALTIMORE (Sept. 7, 2022) - Royal Danish Navy tall ship Danmark arrives in Baltimore's Inner Harbor at the start of Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover is Baltimore’s celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the city of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams)

