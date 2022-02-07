Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Danish Navy Training Ship Denmark Arrives in Baltimore for Maryland Fleetweek 2022 [Image 1 of 3]

    Royal Danish Navy Training Ship Denmark Arrives in Baltimore for Maryland Fleetweek 2022

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class NYARADZO MAVHENYENGWA 

    Navy Office of Information, Media Content Operations-Navy Reserve Component

    BALTIMORE (Sept. 7, 2022) - Royal Danish Navy tall ship Danmark arrives in Baltimore's Inner Harbor at the start of Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover is Baltimore’s celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the city of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Danish Navy Training Ship Denmark Arrives in Baltimore for Maryland Fleetweek 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 NYARADZO MAVHENYENGWA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mdfleetweek
    MDFleetWeek22
    Danmark
    Maryland Fleetweek and Flyover Baltimore
    Maryland Fleetweek

