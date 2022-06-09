Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anchorage Completes LCAC Ops [Image 3 of 3]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.06.2022

    USS Anchorage (LPD 23)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 6, 2022) A landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, prepares to enter the well deck of amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), Sept. 6. LCACs bolster the interoperability of the U.S. Navy and Marines using Navy craft to transport Marine land vehicles and troops from ship to shore, creating a more lethal force in support of naval expeditionary warfare. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is underway conducting integrated training operations with the 13th MEU in the U.S. 3rd Fleet to prepare for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael J. Lieberknecht)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 12:57
    Photo ID: 7405264
    VIRIN: 220906-N-AO823-1085
    Resolution: 3822x2730
    Size: 845.18 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Anchorage Completes LCAC Ops [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LCAC
    Anchorage
    Navy
    Marines

