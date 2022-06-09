Anchorage Completes LCAC Ops

PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 6, 2022) A landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, prepares to enter the well deck of amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), Sept. 6. LCACs bolster the interoperability of the U.S. Navy and Marines using Navy craft to transport Marine land vehicles and troops from ship to shore, creating a more lethal force in support of naval expeditionary warfare. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is underway conducting integrated training operations with the 13th MEU in the U.S. 3rd Fleet to prepare for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael J. Lieberknecht)

