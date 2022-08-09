Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Country Current honors veterans on national tour [Image 6 of 7]

    Navy Band Country Current honors veterans on national tour

    ROANOKE, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Members of the U.S. Navy Band country/bluegrass ensemble Country Current perform for veterans at the Virginia Veterans Care Center in Roanoke, Va., while on their 2022 national tour.

    U.S. Navy Band
    Country Current
    Navy Music
    Virginia Veterans Care Center

