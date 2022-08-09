Members of the U.S. Navy Band country/bluegrass ensemble Country Current perform for veterans at the Virginia Veterans Care Center in Roanoke, Va., while on their 2022 national tour.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 12:40
|Photo ID:
|7405249
|VIRIN:
|220908-N-OA196-1342
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|ROANOKE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Country Current honors veterans on national tour [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
