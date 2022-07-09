A B-1B Lancer aircraft assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 927th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill AFB, Florida, to receive fuel over the Caribbean Sea, Sept. 7, 2022. The air operations between 12th Air Force and Air Mobility Command were part of a Partner Interoperability Training exercise with Panama and Ecuador to grow capacity, enhance the ability to respond to illegal fishing practices and maintain shared interest in regional security. Multilateral engagements such as this one ensures maximum resource efficiency and enable the consistent training between U.S. Southern Command, component command and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2022 Date Posted: 09.08.2022 13:04 Photo ID: 7405238 VIRIN: 220907-F-TE518-1007 Resolution: 5304x7952 Size: 37.76 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC provides air refueling for 12th AF interoperability exercise [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.