Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMC provides air refueling for 12th AF interoperability exercise [Image 3 of 11]

    AMC provides air refueling for 12th AF interoperability exercise

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A B-1B Lancer aircraft assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 927th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill AFB, Florida, to receive fuel over the Caribbean Sea, Sept. 7, 2022. The air operations between 12th Air Force and Air Mobility Command were part of a Partner Interoperability Training exercise with Panama and Ecuador to grow capacity, enhance the ability to respond to illegal fishing practices and maintain shared interest in regional security. Multilateral engagements such as this one ensures maximum resource efficiency and enable the consistent training between U.S. Southern Command, component command and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 13:04
    Photo ID: 7405235
    VIRIN: 220907-F-TE518-1008
    Resolution: 5616x3746
    Size: 15.61 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC provides air refueling for 12th AF interoperability exercise [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AMC provides air refueling for 12th AF interoperability exercise
    AMC provides air refueling for 12th AF interoperability exercise
    AMC provides air refueling for 12th AF interoperability exercise
    AMC provides air refueling for 12th AF interoperability exercise
    AMC provides air refueling for 12th AF interoperability exercise
    AMC provides air refueling for 12th AF interoperability exercise
    AMC provides air refueling for 12th AF interoperability exercise
    AMC provides air refueling for 12th AF interoperability exercise
    AMC provides air refueling for 12th AF interoperability exercise
    AMC provides air refueling for 12th AF interoperability exercise
    AMC provides air refueling for 12th AF interoperability exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airman Magazine
    SOUTHCOM
    AMC
    B-1
    12th AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT