Eighth Air Force marks 80th anniversary at Cambridge cemetery

Matthew Brown, Cambridge American Cemetery superintendent, welcomes everyone to the wreath laying ceremony at the Cambridge American Cemetery and Memorial, Madingley, England, Sept. 1, 2022. Leadership from the 501st Combat Support Wing joined the 8th Air Force commander and command chief, along with other U.S. Air Force leaders, to mark the 80th Anniversary of the formation of the Mighty Eighth Air Force and to commemorate those who gave their lives in the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

