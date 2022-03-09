U.S. Naval Academy pre-game celebration against University of Delaware

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Sept. 08, 2022) U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck addresses Midshipmen during the first pre-game celebration with peers and invited guests against University of Delaware at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr)

