An A-10C Thunderbolt II flys over a crowd during a final flight at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 24, 2022. These final flights, also known as fini flights, are a tradition for pilots who are retiring or moving to another base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)
|06.24.2022
|09.08.2022 08:08
|7404555
|220624-F-HU126-2354
|5168x3445
|4.83 MB
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|5
|1
This work, Fini Flight [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
