Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fini Flight [Image 2 of 2]

    Fini Flight

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    An A-10C Thunderbolt II flys over a crowd during a final flight at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 24, 2022. These final flights, also known as fini flights, are a tradition for pilots who are retiring or moving to another base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 08:08
    Photo ID: 7404555
    VIRIN: 220624-F-HU126-2354
    Resolution: 5168x3445
    Size: 4.83 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fini Flight [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fini Flight
    Fini Flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Flying Tigers
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT