US Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders for second UDCG

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin lll, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley, and Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov attend the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 8, 2022. Austin met with NATO counterparts and over 40 other nations to discuss both the current and future defense needs of Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

