Pacific Partnership 2022 dental professionals conduct dental services at Maranatha Hall

HONIARA, Solomon Islands (Sept. 2, 2022) – Lt. Cmdr. Alice-Anne Alcorn, from McKinney, Texas, right, and Capt. Fujisawa Hiroaki, a dentist with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, conduct a dental examination on a local child at Maranatha Hall during Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership is a unifying mission that fosters enduring friendships and cooperation among many nations. The year’s mission in Solomon Islands will include participants from the United States, Japan and Australia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

