Pacific Partnership 2022 Medical and Dental Professionals visit Naha SDA Primary School

HONIARA, Solomon Islands (Sept. 2, 2022) – U.S. Navy Medical and Dental Professionals pose for a photo with local medical professionals and the staff of Naha SDA Primary School during Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership is a unifying mission that fosters enduring friendships and cooperation among many nations. The year’s mission in Solomon Islands will include participants from the United States, Japan and Australia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

