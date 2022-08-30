Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    E-28 Arresting Gear Maintenance at NSA Souda Bay [Image 2 of 2]

    E-28 Arresting Gear Maintenance at NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Nicholas Tenorio 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 30, 2022) Personnel assigned to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay perform preventative maintenance on a shore-based emergency arresting gear system on Aug. 30, 2022. The preventative maintenance is certified by Naval Air Systems Command and ensures that the equipment is operational if needed by an aircraft in an emergency landing situation. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., allied, coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio/Released)

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda

