E-28 Arresting Gear Maintenance at NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 30, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Wesley May, assigned to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, performs preventative maintenance on a shore-based emergency arresting gear system. The preventative maintenance is certified by Naval Air Systems Command and ensures that the equipment is operational if needed by an aircraft in an emergency landing situation. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., allied, coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio/Released)

