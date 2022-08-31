Capt. Klug signs Emergency Preparedness Proclamation

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 31, 2022) Capt. Odin Klug (left), commanding officer Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, signs an emergency preparedness proclamation presented by Damage Controlman 1st Class Roneshia Redmond (center) and Michael Tyburski (right) from the NSA Souda Bay emergency operation center in recognition of National Preparedness Month on Aug. 31 2022. National Preparedness Month is an observance each September to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., allied, coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio/Released)

