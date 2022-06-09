Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Assigned to USS America (LHA 6) Conduct Fueling-at-Sea [Image 5 of 5]

    Sailors Assigned to USS America (LHA 6) Conduct Fueling-at-Sea

    EAST CHINA SEA

    09.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sade Wallace 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 6, 2022) Sailors, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), heave a line during a fueling-at-sea with the amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) while underway in the East China Sea, Sept. 6, 2022. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 00:09
    Photo ID: 7404244
    VIRIN: 220906-N-SW005-1685
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Assigned to USS America (LHA 6) Conduct Fueling-at-Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Sade Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors Assigned to USS America (LHA 6) Conduct Fueling-at-Sea
    Sailors Assigned to USS America (LHA 6) Conduct Fueling-at-Sea
    Sailors Assigned to USS America (LHA 6) Conduct Fueling-at-Sea
    Sailors Assigned to USS America (LHA 6) Conduct Fueling-at-Sea
    Sailors Assigned to USS America (LHA 6) Conduct Fueling-at-Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Boatswain's Mate
    Replenishment-at-sea
    USS Rushmore (LSD 47)
    East China Sea
    USS America (LHA 6)
    Bomb Alley

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT