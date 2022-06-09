Sailors Assigned to USS America (LHA 6) Conduct Fueling-at-Sea

EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 6, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Christopher Fields, left, from Castlewood, Virginia, fires a shot line from an M14 rifle to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) during a fueling-at-sea while underway in the East China Sea, Sept. 6, 2022. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)

