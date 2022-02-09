Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Billings Departs Panama City, Panama [Image 1 of 3]

    PANAMA

    09.02.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220902-N-N3764-1004
    PANAMA CITY, Panama - (Sept. 2, 2022) -- Culinary Specialist 1st Class Greg Simmons heaves around on a mooring line during an outbound sea and anchor detail from Panama City, Panama, aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), Sept. 2, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

    TAGS

    Transit
    Panama Canal
    USNAVSO
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    USS Billings

