    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Fueling-at-Sea [Image 2 of 2]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Fueling-at-Sea

    EAST CHINA SEA

    09.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amy Bise 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 6, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Amara Alcorn, from Oshkosh, Wisconsin, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), releases a fuel line during a fueling-at-sea with the amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) in the East China Sea, Sept. 6, 2022. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amy Mullins)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 23:09
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    underway
    Boatswain's Mate
    fueling-at-sea
    USS America (LHA 6)

