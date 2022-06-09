USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Fueling-at-Sea

EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 6, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Amara Alcorn, from Oshkosh, Wisconsin, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), releases a fuel line during a fueling-at-sea with the amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) in the East China Sea, Sept. 6, 2022. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amy Mullins)

Date Taken: 09.06.2022 Date Posted: 09.07.2022 Photo by PO3 Amy Bise