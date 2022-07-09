US Navy Ceremonial Band plays at the Welcome Ceremony for the opening of Maryland Fleet Week

BALTIMORE (Sept. 7, 2022) Chief Musician Jesse King, a native of Albany, N.Y., playing with the US Navy Ceremonial Band at the Welcome Ceremony for the opening of Maryland Fleet Week. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover (MDFW) is an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the City of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. More than 2,300 sea service members are expected to participate this year.

