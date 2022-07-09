Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Navy Ceremonial Band plays at the Welcome Ceremony for the opening of Maryland Fleet Week [Image 4 of 5]

    US Navy Ceremonial Band plays at the Welcome Ceremony for the opening of Maryland Fleet Week

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Cleary 

    Naval District Washington

    BALTIMORE (Sept. 7, 2022) US Navy Ceremonial Band plays at the Welcome Ceremony for the opening of Maryland Fleet Week. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover (MDFW) is an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the City of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. More than 2,300 sea service members are expected to participate this year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 21:14
    Photo ID: 7404080
    VIRIN: 220907-N-BF073-1085
    Resolution: 8050x4528
    Size: 13.33 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Navy Ceremonial Band plays at the Welcome Ceremony for the opening of Maryland Fleet Week [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Daniel Cleary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul enters the Baltimore Inner Harbour
    USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul enters the Baltimore Inner Harbour
    Denmark Tall Ship enters the Baltimore Inner Harbour
    US Navy Ceremonial Band plays at the Welcome Ceremony for the opening of Maryland Fleet Week
    US Navy Ceremonial Band plays at the Welcome Ceremony for the opening of Maryland Fleet Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maryland Fleet Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT