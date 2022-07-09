USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul enters the Baltimore Inner Harbour

BALTIMORE (Sept. 7, 2022) Freedom-class Littoral Combat ship USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS-21) enters the Baltimore Inner Harbour in preparation for Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover (MDFW) is an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the City of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. More than 2,300 sea service members are expected to participate this year.

