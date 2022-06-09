220906-N-SC038-1017 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 6, 2022) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Cory Tremblay, from Gilroy, California, directs Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) 53, in the well deck of the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). Carter Hall is operating in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of responsibility transiting to the Inner Harbor for Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Ruple/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2022 Date Posted: 09.07.2022 19:30 Photo ID: 7403985 VIRIN: 220906-N-SC038-1017 Resolution: 3954x2632 Size: 746.99 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ike Supports Naval Operations in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Timothy Ruple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.