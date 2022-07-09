Ships Pull into Baltimore's Inner Harbor for Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover 2022

220907-N-VP266-1101 BALTIMORE (Sept. 07, 2022) -- The Danish training ship Danmark, left, prepares to dock next to the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS-21), middle, in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, where both ships are set to participate in Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2022. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore is the city’s celebration of the sea services with this year marking the City of Baltimore's third time hosting Navy Fleet Week.

