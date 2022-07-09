Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ships Pull into Baltimore's Inner Harbor for Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover 2022 [Image 4 of 6]

    Ships Pull into Baltimore's Inner Harbor for Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover 2022

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    220907-N-VP266-1089 BALTIMORE (Sept. 07, 2022) -- The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin, prepares to dock in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor to participate in Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2022. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore is the city’s celebration of the sea services with this year marking the City of Baltimore's third time hosting Navy Fleet Week.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 18:29
    Photo ID: 7403923
    VIRIN: 220907-N-VP266-1089
    Resolution: 7176x5126
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ships Pull into Baltimore's Inner Harbor for Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fleet
    Week
    Maryland
    2022
    MDFleetWeek

