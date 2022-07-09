Ships Pull into Baltimore's Inner Harbor for Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover 2022

220907-N-VP266-1019 BALTIMORE (Sept. 07, 2022) -- The Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS-21), prepares to dock in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor to participate in Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2022. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore is the city’s celebration of the sea services with this year marking the City of Baltimore's third time hosting Navy Fleet Week.

