Underway to Fleet Week Maryland

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Nicholas C. Nuzzo, the Fleet Week Maryland Marine Corps Detachment commander of troops, discusses the importance of the Marine Corps’ role in Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore while aboard the USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), underway in the Chesapeake Bay, Sept. 6, 2022. Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore is an annual public event that celebrates the contributions of the U.S. sea services and maritime capabilities from the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. Over 2,300 service members participated in Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore 2022 engaging and assisting with ship tours, live bands and static equipment displays. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Alvarado)

