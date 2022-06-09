Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Underway to Fleet Week Maryland [Image 4 of 4]

    Underway to Fleet Week Maryland

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Alvarado 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Nicholas C. Nuzzo, the Fleet Week Maryland Marine Corps Detachment commander of troops, discusses the importance of the Marine Corps’ role in Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore while aboard the USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), underway in the Chesapeake Bay, Sept. 6, 2022. Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore is an annual public event that celebrates the contributions of the U.S. sea services and maritime capabilities from the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. Over 2,300 service members participated in Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore 2022 engaging and assisting with ship tours, live bands and static equipment displays. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Alvarado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 18:24
    Photo ID: 7403881
    VIRIN: 220906-M-AR474-1063
    Resolution: 5074x3383
    Size: 6.48 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Underway to Fleet Week Maryland [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Angel Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Underway to Fleet Week Maryland
    Underway to Fleet Week Maryland
    Underway to Fleet Week Maryland
    Underway to Fleet Week Maryland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fleet Week
    Community Relations
    MARFORCOM
    Naval Integration
    FMFLANT
    MARFOR NORTHCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT