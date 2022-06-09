Underway to Fleet Week Maryland

U.S. Marines and Sailors watch the USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) leave port from Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, Sept. 6, 2022. Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore is an annual public event that celebrates the contributions of the U.S. sea services and maritime capabilities from the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. Over 2,300 service members participated in Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore 2022 engaging and assisting with ship tours, live bands and static equipment displays. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Alvarado)
|09.06.2022
|09.07.2022 18:23
|7403879
|220906-M-AR474-1044
|5256x3504
|3.21 MB
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|1
|0
